App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 67.46 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened with marginal gain of 4 paise at 67.46 per dollar on Monday versus previous close 67.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened with marginal gain of 4 paise at 67.46 per dollar on Monday versus previous close 67.50.

Rupee, on Friday, came under pressure against the US dollar after global crude oil prices continued its uptrend. But in the late half of the session crude prices came under pressure as US oil drilling activity rose to its highest level since March, 2015, while increasing output in Russia also weighed on the market, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on inflation and industrial production number. Expectation is that inflation for May could rise to 4.8% compared to rise of 4.5% in the previous month.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 67.45 and 67.85. Volatility for the pair could be confined to a narrow range ahead of the important global economic events scheduled in this week, it added.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.