App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 67.07 per dollar

Today, rupee is expected to quote in the range of 66.90 and 67.35, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher at 67.07 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 67.11.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range ahead of the important RBI policy meeting outcome that will be released tomorrow. The three-day policy meeting began yesterday; expectation is that the central bank could hold rates but at the same time could change its stance from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Hawkish’. Market participants will also be keeping an eye on inflation outlook especially after the recent rally in global crude oil prices, said Motilal Oswal.

Recent GDP number for showed India in Q4 grew at a pace of 7.7% compared to 7.2% in the previous quarter, thereby supporting the currency on lower levels.

Today, rupee is expected to quote in the range of 66.90 and 67.35, it added.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.