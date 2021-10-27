business Ideas For Profit | Axis Bank: Valuation gap with private sector peers to narrow with return of growth Axis Bank’s Q2 earnings showed the bank as a winner in terms of asset quality, but lagging in growth. The stock has underperformed both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty in the past three months. However, we see Axis Bank as a long-term winner that stands to close the valuation discount with peers as caution gives way to optimism and execution. Here's why