Ideas For Profit | Jubilant FoodWorks: Why stock underperformance is an opportunity to invest

Among QSR players, Jubilant FoodWorks would be relatively less affected in the ongoing wave of COVID-19 owing to higher share of delivery business. We believe Jubilant would recover swiftly once the situation normalises. Here’s why we think the current stock underperformance provides a long-term investment opportunity.

