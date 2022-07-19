business Ideas For Profit | ICICI Prudential’s stock set to narrow valuation gap with HDFC Life? ICICI Prudential Life’s stock is trading at 2.4 times P/EV for FY22, which appears reasonable given the growth levers. It’s trading at a significant valuation discount to HDFC Life. The valuation gap with HDFC Life will narrow only on the acceleration of business growth. Can business transformation pave the way for growth and offer upside to the current stock price? Watch the video to know