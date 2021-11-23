business Ideas For Profit | Bharti Airtel: Tariff hike & improving performance to drive stock upside Bharti Airtel has taken the lead in raising mobile tariffs. Keeping long-term business sustainability in mind, Airtel has hiked pre-paid rates by about 20-25 percent. Airtel has raised tariffs as the telecom major wants to push up its Average Revenue Per User to Rs 200 in the medium term. Following the tariff hike, MC Pro revised its estimates upwards. SOTP valuation indicates a near 25 percent upside on the current market price. Here's why