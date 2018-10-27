App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to trade stocks: Don’t try to forecast the market, instead follow the market

Investors always like stocks at market tops, and their desire for higher ground often affects the ability to recognize signals the market or individual stocks are sending, says Vipin Khare of William O'Neil India.

July 6, 2009 | 870 points | The Sensex tumbled 6.98 percent intraday or 954 points as the government did not introduce any reform when it presented the Union Budget. The index, however, recovered later to close 870 points lower, or 5.8 percent to 14,043.4.
Vipin Khare

"Your objective is to agree 100 percent with what is actually happening in the market, rather than try to tell it what you think it ought to be doing," William O'Neil wrote in his book "The Successful Investor."

There’s a big difference in investing in the future you’ve imagined or guessed at and buying a stock that is right now demonstrating fundamental strength, institutional accumulation, and breakout characteristics - or the exact opposite.

The same holds for the overall market too, when it corrects, you don’t hold and hope for gain. Instead, you need to step back, take profits, conserve cash and wait for the market to signal a new uptrend. (see Eicher Motors chart).

This year started with a correction on major indices, the Sensex declined 8.2 percent till April 5, the day on which market status was changed to Rally. The Nifty declined 3.8 percent during the same period.

However, on April 5, the Nifty rallied sharply on Day 5 of a Rally Attempt, the Nifty composite gained 1.9 percent that day to 10,325, status was changed to Rally. From April 5 to August 8, the Nifty index gained 13.7 percent (see below chart). In the same period, Sensex gained 15.8 percent.

untitled

Eicher Motors, which has been a multibagger for investors for years, has corrected about 24 percent in the recent market correction. See below chart.

untitled

If the investors were holding Eicher Motors, even after a change in the market status, hoping for a recovery, they would have lost 24 percent of their wealth.

Investors always like stocks at market tops, and their desire for higher ground often affects the ability to recognize signals the market or individual stocks are sending.

Disclaimer: The author is Director- Research, William O'Neil India. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 10:27 am

