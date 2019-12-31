App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hot Stocks | Buy these three stocks for up to 5% returns in a month

The prevailing consolidation to extend further and Nifty to hover within 12,100-12,400 zone.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ajit Mishra

This week marks the beginning of a new calendar year.

Close

Participants will be eyeing auto sales number which starts pouring in from the beginning of the month. Besides, macroeconomic data such as core sector data and IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI are scheduled on December 31 and January 2, respectively.

Ajit Mishra
Ajit Mishra
VP & Senior Technical Analyst, Equity Research|Religare Broking

We expect the prevailing consolidation to extend further and Nifty to hover within 12,100-12,400 zone.

However, there will be no shortage of trading opportunities as movement on the stock-specific front would continue on both sides. Traders should focus more on stock selection.

Here are three buy stocks for the next 3-4 weeks:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Buy | LTP: Rs 493.05 | Target : Rs 520 | Stop loss: Rs 475 | Upside: 5 %

After a strong surge to its record high, BPCL has witnessed decent profit-taking in the last two months and reached closer to the support zone around Rs 470.

Technically, it has formed a flag pattern on the weekly chart during that corrective phase and looks all set for a rebound now.

Federal Bank | Buy | LTP: Rs 87.55 | Target: Rs 91 | Stop loss: Rs 85 | Upside: 4%

Federal Bank is trading on the verge of a fresh breakout after spending nearly four months in a consolidation range.

The chart pattern combined with the indication from the oscillators is also pointing towards a steady rise from hereon.

Vedanta | Buy | LTP: Rs 154.50 | Target: Rs 162 | Stop loss: Rs 150 | Upside: 5%

Vedanta is showing signs of trend reversal after spending nearly one and a half years in a corrective phase. The recent recovery in the metal space is further adding to the positivity.

We suggest initiating fresh longs positions as per the given levels of Rs 153-155.

(The author is VP- Research at Religare Broking)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 08:40 am

tags #BSE #Hot Stocks #markets #Podcast #Stocks Views

