Hindustan Copper tanks 7% as firm reports loss of Rs 95 cr in Dec quarter

Share price of Hindustan Copper tanked 7 percent intraday on February 14 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 95.55 crore against a profit of Rs 34.59 crore YoY.

Consolidated revenue fell 80.3 percent to Rs 93.3 crore against Rs 474.2 crore YoY. The company reported EBITDA loss at Rs 41 crore against EBITDA of Rs 119.6 crore YoY.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.06 times and was trading with volumes of 85,713 shares, compared to its five day average of 66,811 shares, an increase of 28.29 percent.

The stock price shed over 18 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 38.50, down Rs 2.80, or 6.78 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 39.50 and an intraday low of Rs 37.85.