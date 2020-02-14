App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Copper tanks 7% as firm reports loss of Rs 95 cr in Dec quarter

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.06 times and was trading with volumes of 85,713 shares, compared to its five day average of 66,811 shares, an increase of 28.29 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Hindustan Copper tanked 7 percent intraday on February 14 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 95.55 crore against a profit of Rs 34.59 crore YoY.

Consolidated revenue fell 80.3 percent to Rs 93.3 crore against Rs 474.2 crore YoY. The company reported EBITDA loss at Rs 41 crore against EBITDA of Rs 119.6 crore YoY.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.06 times and was trading with volumes of 85,713 shares, compared to its five day average of 66,811 shares, an increase of 28.29 percent.

Close
The stock price shed over 18 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 38.50, down Rs 2.80, or 6.78 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 39.50 and an intraday low of Rs 37.85.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Copper

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.