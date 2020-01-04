Geopolitical concerns halt record highs on Nifty but 100 small-caps rose 10-40% in a week

Experts are of the view that upside is likely to remain capped in the near term due to ongoing geopolitical concerns but small and mid-caps could outperform as most of them are trading at attractive valuations.

"Markets could be volatile going ahead due to the risk of possible retaliation from Iran. Oil is likely to be on the boil. It is bad news for large oil-importing countries, especially those like India, which run large trade and current account deficits," Rajesh Palviya, Head Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

"We expect midcaps and small-caps to outperform going ahead and IT, Pharma and metal sector to outperform," Palviya added.