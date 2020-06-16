Fidelity Funds sells HOEC shares worth Rs 10.94 crore, Malabar India Fund offloads stake in Indian Terrain

Fidelity Funds - India Focus Fund on June 16 sold shares worth Rs 10.94 crore in Hindustan Oil Exploration (HOEC) through open market transactions.

The bulk deals data available on exchanges showed that Fidelity Funds - India Focus Fund sold 8,55,449 equity shares each of HOEC at Rs 64 per share on the National Stock Exchange and BSE.

Fidelity Funds has now offloaded its entire equity stake of 1.29 percent (or 17,10,898 shares) in the company.

However, Param Capital acquired 12,27,528 equity shares (representing 0.92 percent of total paid-up equity capital of HOEC) at the same price.

