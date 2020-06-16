App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fidelity Funds sells HOEC shares worth Rs 10.94 crore, Malabar India Fund offloads stake in Indian Terrain

However, Param Capital acquired 12,27,528 equity shares (representing 0.92 percent of total paid-up equity capital of HOEC) at the same price.

Fidelity Funds - India Focus Fund on June 16 sold shares worth Rs 10.94 crore in Hindustan Oil Exploration (HOEC) through open market transactions.

The bulk deals data available on exchanges showed that Fidelity Funds - India Focus Fund sold 8,55,449 equity shares each of HOEC at Rs 64 per share on the National Stock Exchange and BSE.

Fidelity Funds has now offloaded its entire equity stake of 1.29 percent (or 17,10,898 shares) in the company.

Close

However, Param Capital acquired 12,27,528 equity shares (representing 0.92 percent of total paid-up equity capital of HOEC) at the same price.

Among others, Malabar India Fund sold 3,04,627 shares of Indian Terrain Fashions at Rs 32.72 per share and Oak India Investments offloaded 35 lakh shares in Lycos Internet at Rs 11.95 per share on the NSE.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:12 pm

