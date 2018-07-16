App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Domestic inflows will continue to increase in next 3-5 years; expect 12-15% earnings growth in long term'

Sukumar Rajah of Franklin Templeton Investment prefers companies in cyclical sectors, commodities and firms benefiting from the ease of doing business

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty has rallied 165 percent in the last decade and 88 percent in the last five years to trade around 11,000 levels. The moot question on everyone's lips is whether the rally will continue.

Sukumar Rajah of Franklin Templeton Investment prefers long term earnings growth to short-to-medium term growth. "We see a lot of opportunities and momentum in some sectors and lack of momentum in some," he said, adding that India is a structurally strong economy with robust earnings growth going forward.

He sees India reporting a robust performance among emerging markets. "Earnings for 2 years are less predictable but we see long term earnings growth of 12-15 percent. Currently, we are growing below the trend but soon we can growth above trend in some sectors. Such double-digit growth expectations will support broader markets."

Over the next 3-5 years, Rajah feels domestic inflow is expected to increase but net inflow from foreign institutional investors may decline. He prefers companies in cyclical sectors, commodities and firms benefiting from the ease of doing business.

 
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 10:21 am

tags #FII View #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.