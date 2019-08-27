D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks on a roll led by Tata Motors; Tata Steel jumps 4%, Bharti Airtel drags

Benchmark indices continues trading on a positive note with Sensex up 129 points at 37,623 mark while the Nifty gained 50 points and is trading at 11,111.10 level.

Nifty PSU Bank added 2.5 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India.

Metal stocks are also shining, the top gainers include Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc and JSW Steel among others.

The top gainers from the auto space are Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland which spiked over 6-7 percent each followed by Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Exide Industries and Tata Motors DVR among others.

However, Nifty IT shed a percent dragged by Infosys, Mindtree and Tata Consultancy Services which are down 1 percent each followed by Tech Mahindra.

India VIX is down 1.98 percent and is trading at 16.33.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Tata Motors, Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, NTPC and GAIL India while the top losers are Bharti Airtel which shed 2 percent followed by Infosys, TCS, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Tech Mahindra.

The most active stocks are State Bank of India, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC.