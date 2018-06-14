Cipla gains 2% on USFDA approval for generic Isuprel

Shares of Cipla gained 2 percent intraday Thursday as company received final USFDA approval for Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection.

The company has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection USP, 0.2mg/mL, single - use sterile Ampoule from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Cipla’s Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection is AP - rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Hospira Inc’s Isuprel injection and is indicated for the treatment of cardiac problems and heart block.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health) , Isuprel Injection and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $1 48 M for the 12 - month period ending April 2018.

At 10:22 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 585.95, up Rs 4.55, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil