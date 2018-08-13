Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Godfrey Phillips with stop loss at Rs 820 and target of Rs 860, Bata India with stop loss at Rs 958 and target of Rs 995 and Berger Paints with stop loss at Rs 319 and target of Rs 340.
The bears managed to take control at Dalal Street as the Nifty50 snapped a five-day winning streak on August 10. The index after opening lower remained in the negative territory throughout the session, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts and Spinning Top pattern on the weekly scale.
The index continued to gain for a third consecutive week, rising 0.6 percent taking the total three-week gain to 3.8 percent.The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 155.14 points to 37,869.23 and the Nifty Midcap index participated in the fall, shedding half a percent while the sectoral trend was mixed.
Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with target at Rs 1020 and stop loss at Rs 927
Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation with target at Rs 429 and stop loss at Rs 380
Buy Asian Paints with target at Rs 1490 and stop loss at Rs 1390
Buy PVR with stop loss at Rs 1298 and target of Rs 1340
Sell HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 2135 and target of Rs 2080Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.