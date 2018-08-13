Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The bears managed to take control at Dalal Street as the Nifty50 snapped a five-day winning streak on August 10. The index after opening lower remained in the negative territory throughout the session, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts and Spinning Top pattern on the weekly scale.

The index continued to gain for a third consecutive week, rising 0.6 percent taking the total three-week gain to 3.8 percent.

The Nifty50, after opening lower at 11,474.95, extended losses as the day progressed and hit an intraday low of 11,419.65, dragged by banking and financials, and metals. The index closed 41.20 points lower at 11,429.50.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 155.14 points to 37,869.23 and the Nifty Midcap index participated in the fall, shedding half a percent while the sectoral trend was mixed.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,406.53, followed by 11,383.57. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,465.63 and 11,501.77. related news These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Podcast | Stock Pick of the Day: 3 largecap buy ideas that could return 5-8% The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,124.25, down 195.75 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,015.3, followed by 27,906.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,305.5, followed by 28,486.8. Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with target at Rs 1020 and stop loss at Rs 927

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation with target at Rs 429 and stop loss at Rs 380

Buy Asian Paints with target at Rs 1490 and stop loss at Rs 1390

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Godfrey Phillips with stop loss at Rs 820 and target of Rs 860

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 958 and target of Rs 995

Buy Berger Paints with stop loss at Rs 319 and target of Rs 340

Buy PVR with stop loss at Rs 1298 and target of Rs 1340

Sell HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 2135 and target of Rs 2080

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.