Bulk Deals | Porinju Veliyath picks up stake in IRIS Business, Templeton Fund sells shares in Globus Spirits

Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies Asia sold additional 61,11,423 equity shares (0.6 percent of the total paid-up equity) in Zee Entertainment Enterprises at Rs 218.38 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
June 05, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
Porinju V Veliyath, the fund manager and owner of Equity Intelligence India, on June 4 bought a 0.65 percent equity stake in XBRL products and solutions provider IRIS Business Services.

Porinju Veliyath acquired 1.24 lakh equity shares in IRIS Business at Rs 102.4 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed. The stock gained 2 percent to close at Rs 102.4 on Friday.

Among other bulk deals, Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold 2 lakh equity shares in liquor maker Globus Spirits at Rs 354.39 per share on the NSE. The stock gained more than 5 percent on Friday.

Nomura Singapore offloaded 12,52,644 equity shares in Paramount Communications (0.6 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 13.12 per share on the NSE. Paramount share price rallied more than 19 percent to close at Rs 14.20 on Friday.

As of March 2021, Nomura Singapore held a 1.45 percent equity stake in Paramount Communications.

Integrated Core Strategies had also offloaded 56,62,573 equity shares at Rs 212.63 per share on June 2. However, in May 2021, the investment firm had acquired 2,31,53,091 equity shares (2.41 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 209.88 per share.

Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 3,14,394 equity shares in Modern Insulators at Rs 44.01 per share on the BSE. LIC held a 1.03 percent equity stake in the company as of March 2021.

Rajasthan Global Securities acquired 3,06,874 equity shares in Modern Insulators at Rs 44 per share.
first published: Jun 5, 2021 08:06 am

