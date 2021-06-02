MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Ashish Kacholia sells over 0.5% stake in Paushak; Integrated Core Strategies offloads stake in Zee

Ashish Kacholia held 39,497 equity shares, representing 1.28 percent shareholding, in Paushak as of March 2021.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
As per the bulk deals data, Kacholia sold 17,461 equity shares or 0.56 percent of total paid up equity of Paushak at Rs 7,402.40 per share on the BSE.

Ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia sold more than half a percent equity stake in Paushak, a chemical company, on June 2.

As per the bulk deals data, Kacholia sold 17,461 equity shares or 0.56 percent of total paid up equity of Paushak at Rs 7,402.40 per share on the BSE.

He held 39,497 equity shares, representing 1.28 percent shareholding, in Paushak as of March 2021. The stock closed at Rs 7,533.95, with gains of 7.82 percent on the BSE.

Among other deals, Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 56,62,573 equity shares in media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises (or 0.58 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 212.63 per share on the NSE.

Investor Lambodar Ferro Alloys sold 5,75,500 equity shares (or 0.7 percent stake) in Rupa & Company, the leading knitwear brand in India, at Rs 484.87 per share on the NSE.

Lambodar Ferro held 26,00,000 equity shares or 3.27 percent stake in Rupa & Company, as per the shareholding pattern of March 2021.

Image4262021
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Paushak #Rupa and Company #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
first published: Jun 2, 2021 09:20 pm

