BSE to introduce weekly F&O contracts on stocks in equity derivatives on September 19

The BSE on Friday said it will introduce weekly futures and options contracts in the equity derivatives segment in September.

The exchange in a notice said it will "introduce 7 weekly futures and 7 weekly options contracts on stocks in equity derivatives with effect from Thursday September 19, 2019."

The weekly futures and options contracts will expire on every Thursday of the week, excluding monthly expiry week.

In case Thursday is holiday, the contract expiry will be on working day prior to Thursday and new serial weekly future and options contracts shall be introduced after expiry of the respective week's contract, the notice added.

Trading parameters such as tick size, price bands and market lot, among others, will be the same as the existing futures and options contracts on existing stock derivatives.