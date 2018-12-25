App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE, NSE shut today on account of Christmas

All wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also closed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed for trade on December 25, 2018, on account of Christmas. All wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets, too, will not trade.

The bear run continued on D-Street on Monday, signaling a possible halt to a Santa rally seen earlier last week. The Nifty ended below 10,700, while the Sensex closed with cuts of nearly 300 points.

Investors failed to cheer based on recently-announced GST rate cuts, while tepid global cues also weighed on the indices.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 271.92 points, or 0.76%, at 35,470.15, while the Nifty was lower by 90.50 points, or 0.84%, at 10,663.50. The market breadth was negative as 908 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,638 shares, while 142 shares were unchanged.

Wipro and TCS were the top gainers, while Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and JSW Steel lost the most.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 07:59 am

tags #Christmas #Market Cues #Market news #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.