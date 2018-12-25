BSE, NSE shut today on account of Christmas

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed for trade on December 25, 2018, on account of Christmas. All wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets, too, will not trade.

The bear run continued on D-Street on Monday, signaling a possible halt to a Santa rally seen earlier last week. The Nifty ended below 10,700, while the Sensex closed with cuts of nearly 300 points.

Investors failed to cheer based on recently-announced GST rate cuts, while tepid global cues also weighed on the indices.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 271.92 points, or 0.76%, at 35,470.15, while the Nifty was lower by 90.50 points, or 0.84%, at 10,663.50. The market breadth was negative as 908 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,638 shares, while 142 shares were unchanged.

Wipro and TCS were the top gainers, while Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and JSW Steel lost the most.