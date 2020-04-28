App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE allows negative price level trading in commodity derivatives

The announcement from BSE has come after the crude oil derivatives contracts fell into negative in the global markets weeks ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Trading in commodity derivatives segment can be done at a negative price now. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 28 said negative price levels feature in the exchange trading system for commodity derivatives segment is available.

"...exchange’s BOLT Plus trading system has been modified to accept orders and execute trades at negative prices. Accordingly, existing versions of trading system APIs – ETI as well as IML APIs will also support trading activity at negative price levels," BSE said in a press release.

As per the release, to facilitate testing of this feature in the simulation (test) environment, the trading price range of Brent Crude Oil futures contracts shall be suitably updated to accept orders at negative price levels and execute trades.

Close

Trading Members and front-end trading application vendors shall be able to place test orders and trade in these contracts at those price levels. This will help members in checking the readiness of their internal systems and make suitable modifications if any required, said the press release.

related news

The features shall be enabled in the simulation environment and made available to members and vendors to test from Monday, May 4, 2020, onwards, BSE said.

The announcement from BSE has come after the crude oil derivatives contracts fell into negative in the global markets weeks ago.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #BSE #F&O)

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.