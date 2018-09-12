Bharti Airtel down nearly 2% on demand notice towards penalties worth Rs 11 lakh

Shares of Bharti Airtel was down nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday as company received demand notice towards penalties for March quarter.

The Telecom operator confirmed that company has received demand notices towards penalties totalling to a sum of Rs 11 lakh in respect of 6 circles namely, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Gujarat for the quarter ending March 2018.

These penalties are towards routine parameters such as accessibility of call center, percentage of calls answered by the operators and metering and billing credibility, company said in release.

Besides Airtel, TRAI also imposed fines on other operators, including Reliance Jio and Vodafone & Idea Cellular.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 548.50 and 52-week low Rs 331.20 on 02 November, 2017 and 18 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.39 percent below its 52-week high and 13.63 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:46 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 376.35, down Rs 3.50, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

