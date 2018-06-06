App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks resume uptrend after a brief pause post RBI repo rate hike

The Bank Nifty and Nifty PSU bank had both trimmed gains on the back of hiking of repo as well as repo rates. The resumption of trend is possible after reading into the fine-print of the central bank’s statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Banking stocks resumed their uptrend after trimming some gains immediately after the RBI policy outcome was announced.

The Bank Nifty and Nifty PSU bank had both trimmed gains on the back of hiking of repo as well as repo rates. The resumption of trend is possible after reading into the fine-print of the central bank’s statement.

The Bank Nifty had given up all of its gains just after the announcement, but is now trading around half a percent higher. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU bank is gaining strength.

bank nifty

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has, for the first time in four years, hiked key repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 percent.

PSU bank

The MPC decided to increase it by a quarter percentage point on account of high inflation and firming crude oil prices.

The central bank also hiked the reverse repo rate to 6 percent.

The last time RBI had raised the repo rate was in January 2014, by 25 bps to 8.00 percent. Since then, it has either reduced it or maintained status quo. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from RBI for their short-term funding requirements.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 03:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.