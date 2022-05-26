English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Asian Granito shares fall 6% as tax sleuths raid company premises

    The report said that tax authority was raiding over 35 premises across Gujarat including those of Asian Granito.

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / May 26, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Asian Granito fell over 6 percent on May 26 after ANI reported that the Income Tax Department is currently raiding the premises of the company.

    The report said that tax authority was raiding over 35 premises across Gujarat including those of Asian Granito.

    The raid by the tax authority comes days after the company completed land acquisition for all three of its greenfield manufacturing plants in Morbi, Gujarat. The company planned to commence construction of the three facilities soon, a ANI report said.

    Shares of Asian Granito have fallen more than 53 percent in 2022 so far and more than 60 percent in the past one year.

    For the quarter ended March, the company reported a near 10 percent on-year rise in revenues to Rs 480 crore while its net profit declined 32 percent to Rs 12.1 crore.

    Close
    At 10:30 am, shares of Asian Granito were down 6.3 percent at Rs 48.10 on the National Stock Exchange.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asian Granito #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: May 26, 2022 10:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.