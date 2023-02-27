Ashwani Gujral death | 'Trader par excellence': Tributes pour in as stock market analyst passes away

Ashwani Gujral passed away on Feb 27, at the age of 52

Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral's death on February 27 drew an outpouring of reactions on social media.

News anchors, journalists and market watchers paid tributes to Gujral, who had earned the reputation of being one of the finest technical analysts of the stock market.

Gujral was "someone who gave me lessons in markets and life", said CNBC Awaaz managing director Anuj Singhal, whereas, Outlook Asia Capital analyst Nagpal Manoj recalled him as "a trader par excellence".



Really shocked to hear about passing away of one of my really good friends. Someone who gave me lessons in markets and life. Ashwani Gujral is no more. Lost for words. Om Shanti.

Om Shanti and sincere condolences to everyone close to Ashwani Gujral A trader par excellence. Aged just 51/52 yrs he had the pulse of the markets Shocked to hear this!

"Those who are in markets from before 2010 would remember Ashwani Gujral very well. Aggressive views on TV with fancy suspender shirts & bow ties. Among a bunch of geeky analysts in minimal formals he added a lot of color and glamour to the markets with his persona (sic)," tweeted Ace Equities founder Prem Doshi.

Others, including WealthView analytics director Harshubh Shah and Capitalmind Wealth founder-CEO Deepak Shenoy also paid their tributes.



Those who are in markets from before 2010 would remember Ashwani Gujral very well, Aggressive views on TV with fancy suspender shirts & bow ties, Among a bunch of geeky analysts in minimal formals he added a lot of color and glamour to the markets with his persona. Om shaanti

Just got to know Grown up watching him on TV .. Life is uncertain , take food care of your mental and physical health Om shanti

Shocked indeed to hear about Ashwani's passing. Sad news, my deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti.

Gujral passed away at the age of 52 in New Delhi. The funeral service was to be held at the city's Green Park crematorium from 2:30 PM onwards.

Gujral used to prominently feature on CNBC-TV18 and ET NOW to provide technical analysis and daily market outlook. He was also the author of a series of books named How to make money trading with charts, How to make money in intraday trading and How to make money trading derivatives: An Insider's Guide.

With a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication from Manipal University followed by MBA (Finance) from Georgetown University, Gujral started his stock market trading career in 1997.

Over 25 years, he ran successful investment newsletters and chatrooms. He also conducted workshops on technical analysis and trading in institutes like IIT Kharagpur.