Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away

Ashwani Gujral

Renowned stock market analyst, Ashwani Gujral, passed away on February 27. Gujral was a well-known personality in the Indian stock market and was widely recognised for his expertise in technical analysis.

The funeral service for Ashwani Gujral will take place at the Green-park crematorium from 2:30 PM onwards.

Gujral used to prominently feature on CNBC-TV18 and ET NOW to provide technical analysis and daily market outlook. He was also the author of series of books named How to make money trading with charts, How to make money in intraday trading and How to make money trading aerivatives: An Insider's Guide.

With a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication from Manipal University followed by MBA (Finance) from Georgetown University, Gujral started his stock market trading career from 1997.

Over 25 years, he ran successful investment newsletters and chatrooms. He also conducted workshops on technical analysis and trading in institutes like IIT Kharagpur.

Many market experts and anchors have expressed grief and sorrow over Gujral's passing away. His flexibility as a short-term trader has been widely appreciated.