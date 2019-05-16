App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down D-St: Volatility to stay till May 23, avoid leverage play

Experts feel that the volatility is here to stay till May 23. They suggest investors or traders should avoid leverage play as there could be wild gyrations on either side

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The benchmark indices managed to bounce back on May 16 after being pulled down by bears in the previous trading session. This is just the second positive close that the index witnessed in the month of May.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 278 points to 37,393 while the Nifty50 rallied 100 points to close at 11,257.

Among sectors the S&P BSE Oil & Gas rose 1.5 percent, followed by the S&P BSE realty that gained 1.3 percent, and the S&P BSE Power that was up 1.3 percent.

related news

Volatility cooled down slightly but it is still near 4-year high. India VIX fell down 1.01 percent at 28.37. However higher VIX suggests that volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of the election outcome.

Experts feel that the volatility is here to stay till May 23. They suggest investors or traders should avoid leverage play as there could be wild gyrations on either side.

“Markets are volatile, awaiting the outcome of general elections and tracking mixed global cues. We do not see this changing any time soon thus advice limiting leveraged trades,” Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Nifty has immediate hurdle at 11,300 and its breakout would trigger further recovery else decline may resume,” he said.

Nifty formed a bullish candle and closed above 11,250, which is also its 100-day exponential moving average. The index took support at its 100-day moving average placed at 11,138 for the fourth days in a row.

For bulls to completely take charge, the Nifty has to close above 11,300 convincingly, suggest experts. “Going forward, a spike can be witnessed in either of the directions with a 200-point target based on the direction of the breakout,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“In simple words, a close above 11,300 can propel the index towards 11,500 whereas a breakdown below 11,100 can drag it down towards 10,900,” he said.

Stocks in news:

Phoenix Mills rose 5 percent after the company reported a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation plummeted nearly 9 percent after reports of an alleged rift between the promoters of IndiGo made rounds.

Tata Chemicals and Tata Global: Shares of both Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverages surged 8-10 percent after Tata Group announced the merger of the branded food business of Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverages.

Central Bank of India touched a 52-week low of Rs 25.35, falling more than 6 percent after the company's net losses increased in the quarter ended March 2019.

The share price of Bajaj Finance rose nearly 4 percent after the company reported a 57 percent jump in its Q4FY19 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,176 crore against Rs 748 crore in a year ago period.

Global update:

European markets traded lower despite a late rally on May 15. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down around 0.2 percent.

Asia ended mixed as the US took aim at China’s Huawei again, heating up trade tensions further.

Mainland Chinese shares rose on the day, with the Shanghai Composite adding 0.58 percent to 2,955.71 and the Shenzhen composite gaining 0.43 percent to 1,584.81. The Hang Seng index rose 0.31 percent.

Nikkei 225 slipped 0.59 percent to close at 21,062.98, while the Topix declined 0.43 percent to finish its trading day at 1,537.55. Kospi dropped 1.20 percent to close at 2,067.69.
First Published on May 16, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone touches down for Cannes, are you excited to see her r ...

Arjun Kapoor urges actors to stop blaming producers for their flop fil ...

Game of Thrones: Thousands of fans sign petition and demand remake of ...

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 31st birthday with close buddies and a ha ...

Shahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore, ...

Exclusive: John Abraham confirms walking out of Sarfarosh 2

Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat: Radhika Madan is all set to embark on 'the jou ...

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Here’s why the actor’s father doesn ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan makes a ravishing debut, shines in silver

Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty to Deliver Speech at Cannes Film Festival

US Official Wears Socks With Donald Trump Face, Hair to Greet the Pres ...

TMC Goons Desecrated Vidyasagar Bust, Bengal Police Trying to Wipe Out ...

FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India Releases Admit Card at ...

Tahira Kashyap on Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana: We are at the Happ ...

Amazon Faces Backlash For Selling Shoes & Rugs With Images of Hindu Go ...

MAH CET Answer Key 2019 Released at mahacet.org. Check Direct Link Her ...

HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah Engage in Debate on Twitter Over Top Post ...

Business Executive Becomes First Black African Woman to Summit Everest

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Congress has no issues if it doesn't get Prime Minister's post, says G ...

Clamping Article 324 in West Bengal unconstitutional gift to Modi by p ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 279 points higher, Nifty above 11,250; Zee s ...

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Nine Pakistani Hindu refugee children stare at a bleak future as state ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Premier League: Manchester City, United and Liverpool among clubs set ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.