Market Update: IT, Pharma index outperforms led by TCS, Glenmark; Adani Ports up 3%; SBI most active

The Indian equity market continued trading on a positive note on Friday afternoon with the Nifty adding 33 points and was trading just below the 10,500 mark at 10,491 while the Sensex was up 126 points or 0.37 percent.

The CNX IT index was up almost 1 percent led by Tata Consultancy Services and Mindtree which added over 2 percent each followed by Wipro, KPIT Tech and Tech Mahindra.

The Nifty midcap index gained 0.7 percent led by TVS Motor Company which added 2 percent followed by GMR Infra, Apollo Tyres, CESC, Ashok Leyland, India Cements, Jain Irrigation and Reliance Capital.

Nifty pharma was up close to 1 percent as stocks like Glenmark Pharma and Divis Laboratories gained 2 percent while Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Cadila Healthcare traded higher.

Ahead of its Q4 numbers later in the day, Infosys was in the green and was up 0.7 percent in the afternoon trade.

The top Nifty gainers included Adani Ports which jumped 3 percent while Tata Consultancy Services, Hindalco Industries, Wipro and Eicher Motors were the other gainers.

The most active Nifty stocks included TCS which jumped 2 percent while Infosys was up 0.7 percent. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the other active stocks..

The top BSE gainers included Indiabulls Ventures which zoomed close to 19 percent followed by Indian Hotels and Chambal Fertilizers.

32 stocks hit new 52-week high including Apollo Tyres, Britannia Industries, Escorts, Nestle and Pidilite Industries were some of the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high whereas Gitanjali Gems, SRS and Vakrangee hit new 52-week low.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 936 stocks advancing while 746 declined and 362 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1348 stocks advanced and 1142 declined and 150 remained unchanged.