Marico Q3 update: Firm says consolidated revenue grows in low single-digit YoY

Marico Ltd (Representative image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on January 4 stated that during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, its consolidated revenue grew in low single-digit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to a muted recovery in rural demand amid elevated inflation.

Marico noted that during the quarter, the FMCG sector witnessed some improvement in demand, which was more visible in specific categories buoyed by the festive fervour and oncoming winter season. Urban and premium categories maintained their steady pace of growth. "However, recovery in rural demand was not as discernible as retail inflation stayed at elevated levels," it said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which is expected to declare its third-quarter financial results this month, also added that in view of lower revenue growth, it expects modest growth in operating profit. "As we witnessed some semblance of stability in key input prices and consumer pricing across key franchises, gross and operating margins are expected to improve both on a sequential and year-on-year basis," Marico added.

Marico stated that India's business marked a slight improvement over the preceding quarter to post a mid-single-digit volume growth.

In terms of segment-wise performance, Parachute Coconut Oil posted low single-digit volume growth after a visible recovery in December as consumer pricing stabilised with copra prices firming up in the off-season. "Going forward, we expect the brand to deliver growth in line with medium-term aspirations.

Additionally, the company's Saffola franchise grew in double digits in value terms with Saffola Oils posting low teen volume growth and Foods continuing its strong run towards the stated revenue aspiration. Value-added hair oils had a subdued quarter, which was mainly a reflection of tepid sentiment in rural and mass personal care categories. Moreover, premium personal care, on the other hand, witnessed double-digit growth in line with sectoral trends.

As regards international business, the company said that the business "continued its healthy growth momentum with high single-digit constant currency growth, even while contending with implications of currency depreciation and high inflation in key markets," adding that Bangladesh held steady despite challenging macros, while the other markets performed well.

Furthering our strategy of increasing the total addressable market in key markets, the acquisition of female personal care brands, Purité de Prôvence and Ôliv, will provide a fillip to the Vietnam business, it said.

Marico also stated that it "maintains its aspiration of delivering sustainable and profitable volume-led growth over the medium term, enabled by the strengthening brand equity of its core franchises and scaling up new engines of growth."

Meanwhile, shares of Marico Ltd on Wednesday, January 4, closed 1.01 percent lower at Rs 505.45 apiece on BSE against its previous close.