    Management, communication & tech top list of most in-demand skills for employees: LinkedIn report

    As per the research, the Top 10 most in-demand skills for the year in India featured a blend of business and marketing skills. This includes management, communications and sales. Further tech skills such as software development, SQL and Java.

    Jocelyn Fernandes
    February 08, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
    In 2022 alone, professionals in India spend a total of 4.6 million hours learning on the platform. This is twice the number of learning hours spent by LinkedIn users in the United States (Representative Image)

    Business, marketing, technology, and people skills were the most in-demand skills for companies and professionals in 2023, as per LinkedIn’s newly launched ‘Workplace Learning Report’.

    “Despite tough macroeconomic conditions, learning in-demand skills will be critical for professionals to become more employable in any job market and reach their career goals in 2023,” the report noted.

    Top 10 Skills