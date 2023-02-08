Management, communication & tech top list of most in-demand skills for employees: LinkedIn report

In 2022 alone, professionals in India spend a total of 4.6 million hours learning on the platform. This is twice the number of learning hours spent by LinkedIn users in the United States (Representative Image)

Business, marketing, technology, and people skills were the most in-demand skills for companies and professionals in 2023, as per LinkedIn’s newly launched ‘Workplace Learning Report’.

“Despite tough macroeconomic conditions, learning in-demand skills will be critical for professionals to become more employable in any job market and reach their career goals in 2023,” the report noted.

Top 10 Skills

As per the research, the Top 10 most in-demand skills for the year in India featured a blend of business and marketing skills. This includes management, communications, and sales. Further tech skills such as software development, SQL, and Java.

Further, leadership and analytical skills are also featured on the list and listed as the most important soft skills across various job functions.

The full list in descending order is Management, Software Development, SQL, Communication, Java, Leadership, Engineering, Analytical Skills, Python (programming language), and Sales.

Skills in focus

As jobs become increasingly non-linear, companies in India are adopting a skills-first approach to hiring. As per the report, over 50 percent of Indian recruiters on LinkedIn explicitly use skills data to fill their roles. This is higher than the global average of 45 percent.

In 2022 alone, professionals in India spend a total of 4.6 million hours learning on the platform. This is twice the number of learning hours spent by LinkedIn users in the United States.

‘Upskilling employees’ and is the top priority for India’s L&D leaders, as per the report. It noted that ‘providing learning opportunities’ is their top solution for improving retention.

As much as 85 percent of 1,579 L&D leaders surveyed in the research said learner engagement in their companies has increased. For most, the motivation is meeting career goals.

Expanding user base

This report comes even as LinkedIn crossed a milestone of 100 million members in India. This is a 56 percent growth in the member base over the last three years.

India is the second-largest market for LinkedIn globally, after the US. The largest share of members are from software and IT, followed by manufacturing, corporate services (Consulting, Accounting, and HR), finance, and education industries.

“These recent years have drastically changed the way we work. It is heartening and gratifying, to see our 100 million member community in India using the platform extensively for more than jobs now,” Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn said in a media release.