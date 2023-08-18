Malabar Gold launches first jewellery manufacturing unit in Bengal, invests Rs 150 crore

the manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest technology-enabled machines and collaboration with industry experts from Italy, US and Germany. Representational image

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country launched its first jewellery manufacturing facility in West Bengal. The facility has been set up at the Gems and Jewellery Park, Ankurhati, in the Howrah district of West Bengal.

The manufacturing unit built at a cost of Rs 150 crore was dubbed as a “state-of-the-art jewellery manufacturing facility” by the company.

The facility is spread over 50,000 sq ft and will be used to produce a varied range of “exquisitely crafted jewellery including gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, and diamonds” the company said in a release.

It was inaugurated by Shashi Panja, Minister-Of-State, (IC), Industries, Commerce & Enterprises, Child Development and Women Development & Social Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

“Equipped with advanced technology and unparalleled workmanship, Malabar Gems & Jewellery Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, Ankurhati unit, has an annual manufacturing capacity of four tonnes of jewellery and 36,000 ct of diamond-studded jewellery. The first-of-its-kind manufacturing unit has been designed keeping in mind the ESG compliance and comfort of the artisans,” the release said.

Related stories Malabar Gold and Diamonds to hire 5000 people across functions in FY22

According to the jewellery retailer, the manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest technology-enabled machines and collaboration with industry experts from Italy, US and Germany. “Setting up of the Ankurhati facility is in line with Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ plan to further enhance its manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing customer demand and facilitate its retail operations expansion activities,” it said.

Commenting on the inauguration, MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, “West Bengal is one of the major jewellery manufacturing hubs and the state has a deep-rooted tradition of excellent workmanship. The state boasts the largest number of skilled artisans and goldsmiths in India. We are pleased to open our first manufacturing unit in the state to be a part of the valuable tradition of jewellery making. The unit will play a key role in our mission ‘Make in India’; Market to the World’.”