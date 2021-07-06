MARKET NEWS

Malabar Gold and Diamonds to hire 5000 people across functions in FY22

The hiring is in line with the brand’s efforts to further boost its retail presence across the country in the current financial year.

July 06, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
Representational image.

As it aims to increase its retail presence in the country, jewellery retail chain Malabar Gold and Diamonds has embarked on a hiring spree and plans to hire more than 5000 people across retail and other functions in the current financial year.

“The current vacancies are in retail jewellery sales, store operations, and accountants across India. Half of these openings are set aside for deserving female candidates,” the company informed in a press release on Tuesday.

Additionally, internships are also being offered by the company for fresh B.Tech/MBA entrants to learn jewellery retail sales and operations, it informed.

It is also recruiting for positions in design and development, digital marketing, jewellery manufacturing (artisans), supply chain management, merchandising, project execution, finance and accounts, business analytics and IT.

Most of these roles are based out of the company’s global headquarters in Kozhikode and regional offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

‘This recruitment drive is in line with our vision to become the leading responsible jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and turnover. As a responsible business, we are very mindful of our obligation to our society which has prompted us to create these 5000 well-paid jobs additionally. We are very excited about our growth plan and invite talented and skilled individuals from across the country to be a part of our Malabar family,” said Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed.

The company is expanding its presence in states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh apart from Kerala.

According to the company, it has already secured retail spaces in key markets at competitive ratesin cities like Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, and small towns like Eluru, Mancherial, Solapur and Ahmednagar in India. Internationally,too, it is introducing stores at newer geographies such as Canada, Australia, Egypt and other African states. Malabar Gold and Diamonds currently has over 260 stores across 10 countries

Interested candidates can apply for open positions through the company’s online job portal.
