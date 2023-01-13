English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: Analyzing Wipro Q3 Earnings, Future Outlook
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    L&T signs pact with Norway-based firm to develop floating green ammonia projects

    Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), L&T will become a partner for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the topsides for H2C's floating process plants.

    PTI
    January 13, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has signed a pact with Norway-based H2Carrier (H2C) to develop floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications.

    Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), L&T will become a partner for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the topsides for H2C's floating process plants.

    "To fast-track the progress towards the decarbonisation goals, out-of-the-box thinking and innovative solutions, are the need of the hour. In this regard, our partnership with H2Carrier is very timely and is expected to unleash synergies as we enjoy strong complementarities," Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and senior Executive Vice President (Energy) at L&T, said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro #Norway
    first published: Jan 13, 2023 02:59 pm