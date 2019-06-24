App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags power project worth over Rs 7,000-cr in Bihar

The engineering and construction company, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but specified that as per its classification, the mega project is over Rs 7,000 crore.

PTI
 
 
Infrastructure major Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) on Monday said its power business has won a mega order from SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd to set up an ultra-supercritical power plant in Buxar district, Bihar.

"The scope of work for L&T includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of Buxar Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW).

SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Ltd, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh and a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the plant in March this year.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,545.40 apiece, up 0.35 per cent from their previous close, on BSE.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 11:12 am

tags #Business #Companies

