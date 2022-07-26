English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Logitech CEO sees semiconductor chip shortage over by end of 2022

    "We are not over it, but the symptoms are getting milder,” Darrell told Reuters after the computer peripherals maker reported its first-quarter earnings.

    Reuters
    July 26, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

    Logitech International is seeing the impact of the global semiconductor chip shortage moderating, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Tuesday, saying he expects problems to be overcome by the end of the year.

    "We are not over it, but the symptoms are getting milder,” Darrell told Reuters after the computer peripherals maker reported its first-quarter earnings.

    "We will be free and clear in the third quarter, or in the worst case, the fourth quarter,” he said, referring to Logitech’s two reporting periods that end in December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Logitech #semiconductor chip #shortage
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 06:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.