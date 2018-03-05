App
Mar 05, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

LiveHealth raises $ 1.1 mn in seed funding

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nexus Venture Partners today said it has invested USD 1.1 million in Pune-based LiveHealth, which digitises diagnostic lab workflows.

The funding will be used by LiveHealth to expand its platform across India, explore international markets and to strengthen the product and technology, NVP said in a statement.

LiveHealth digitises records from diagnostic laboratories through its SaaS platform and makes them available on the cloud to patients and doctors. It works with over 650 diagnostic centres across India and Africa to automate their operations - to manage patients, financial transactions, automation between medical instruments, and inventory.

The platform has already digitised more than 72 million records. LiveHealth was founded by Abhimanyu Bhosale and Mukund Malani.

"Our focus is on addressing the tech gap in healthcare, and enable seamless interaction among all stakeholders. Our platform becomes one stop solution for care providers to improve their operations, reduce costs and errors and to enhance collaboration among stakeholders," Bhosale, who is also the CEO of LiveHealth, said.

