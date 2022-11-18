English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Markets With Santo & CJ
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lawyer without brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without bat: CJI Chandrachud

    A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli noticed a lawyer appearing before it sans his case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse.

    PTI
    November 18, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

    Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

    The Supreme Court chastised a lawyer on Friday for appearing before it without the case file, saying a lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat.

    A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli noticed a lawyer appearing before it sans his case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse.

    "A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. This looks bad," the CJI said.

    "You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you," the CJI said.
    PTI
    Tags: #CJI Chandrachud #Current Affairs #India #Sachin Tendulkar
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 02:18 pm