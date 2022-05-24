English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Laminar raises USD 5 mn in seed funding from Leo Capital, Artha India Ventures, others

    Laminar Global is a media-tech company, offering a cloud-based PaaS that enables content owners to launch a full-featured and scalable OTT service.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)


    Laminar, a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) for media companies, has raised over USD 5 million (about Rs 38 crore) in seed funding from Leo Capital, Artha India Ventures, Garuda Ventures, Cloudcap and Sampson Acquisitions, according to a statement.


    Laminar Global is a media-tech company, offering a cloud-based PaaS that enables content owners to launch a full-featured and scalable OTT service. Laminar has a presence in LonMEDdon, Atlanta, Toronto, Dubai, New Delhi and Singapore and an engineering team based out of Wroclaw and Barcelona.


    "Laminar raises USD 5 million in seed funding from Leo Capital, Artha India Ventures, Garuda Ventures, Cloudcap and Sampson Acquisitions," the statement said.  Laminar’s co-founder and CEO Narendra Nag said: "Laminar will immensely benefit from the collective experience of our investors in rapidly scaling our business and expanding our global footprint".

    London-based Laminar enables content owners to launch a global OTT service in 12-weeks or less. "Media companies get the ability to customise and launch apps across all classes of devices, set up multiple types of monetisation options, meet all tax and compliance requirements, and get a complete data and analytics suite — all out of the box,” the statement added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Laminar #media tech #Over-the-top (OTT)
    first published: May 24, 2022 01:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.