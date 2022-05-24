Laminar raises USD 5 mn in seed funding from Leo Capital, Artha India Ventures, others

(Representative Image)

Laminar, a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) for media companies, has raised over USD 5 million (about Rs 38 crore) in seed funding from Leo Capital, Artha India Ventures, Garuda Ventures, Cloudcap and Sampson Acquisitions, according to a statement.

Laminar Global is a media-tech company, offering a cloud-based PaaS that enables content owners to launch a full-featured and scalable OTT service. Laminar has a presence in LonMEDdon, Atlanta, Toronto, Dubai, New Delhi and Singapore and an engineering team based out of Wroclaw and Barcelona.

"Laminar raises USD 5 million in seed funding from Leo Capital, Artha India Ventures, Garuda Ventures, Cloudcap and Sampson Acquisitions," the statement said. Laminar’s co-founder and CEO Narendra Nag said: "Laminar will immensely benefit from the collective experience of our investors in rapidly scaling our business and expanding our global footprint".

London-based Laminar enables content owners to launch a global OTT service in 12-weeks or less. "Media companies get the ability to customise and launch apps across all classes of devices, set up multiple types of monetisation options, meet all tax and compliance requirements, and get a complete data and analytics suite — all out of the box,” the statement added.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes