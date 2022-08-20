L&T commissions green hydrogen plant in Gujarat's Hazira; daily output to be 45kg

(Representative image)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on August 20 announced the commissioning of a new green hydrogen plant in Gujarat's Hazira, adding that its daily output will be 45 kg.

The plant, set up at L&T's AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, was inaugurated by Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

The plant is spread across 3,000 square metres, and the first phase of the project has been "installed, tested, and commissioned", L&T said in a press release.

"The scope involves the generation of high purity green hydrogen (99.99 percent) and oxygen, and their captive consumption in the manufacturing shops. A blend of 15 percent hydrogen with natural gas will be used as a fuel, and oxygen will supplement the existing usage in cutting and welding applications," it added.

The plant is designed for an electrolyser capacity of 800 kW comprising both alkaline (380 kW) and PEM (420 kW) technologies and will be powered by a rooftop solar plant of 990kW peak DC capacity and a 500kWh battery energy storage system (BESS), the company further said.

As part of the first phase of the project, 380 kW alkaline electrolyser has been installed, while the 420 kW PEM electrolyser along with solar plant capacity augmentation to 1.6 MW peak DC, will be part of future expansion, it added.

"The plant will produce 45 kg of green hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex," L&T noted.

L&T whole-time director Subramanian Sarma said the company's green hydrogen programme is in line with the commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. "We believe that green hydrogen is a promising alternative fuel, and this plant is a testimony that we are committed to create a greener tomorrow," he said.

L&T has, notably, pledged to achieve water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040.