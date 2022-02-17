Green hydrogen is the new buzzword. Why?

Green hydrogen is the new buzzword in the energy sector in India now, thanks to climate crisis. For, it could bring down the industrial carbon footprint. According to a Smahi foundation report, 80 percent India's energy needs is met with coal, oil and biomass. 'Green' refers to the way the hydrogen is produced--through an alternative method like electrolysis, which is powered by rewable energy. To encourage scaling up its production, the government recently announced National Hydrogen Mission. Enterprises such as Reliance Industries, and Indian Oil Corporation are investing in this space.