Kristal.AI says launched over 15 pre-IPO deals since 2020

Kristal Private Markets’ assets under management reached $25 million from pre-IPO deals, a 14X growth in the past three quarters, the company has said

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
Kristal.AI has facilitated investment in more than 15 private market deals since 2020 such as NSE as well as new-age businesses like Byju’s, Udemy, Dunzo and Stockal, the private wealth advisory and fund management group said on November 9.

Kristal Private Markets’ assets under management (AUM) reached $25 million from pre-IPO deals, witnessing a 14X growth, in the past three quarters, Kristal.AI said in a press release.

"With strong economic recovery and a robust growth in start-up funding, accredited investors now want to increase their participation in the pre-IPO investment space. At Kristal.AI, we try to make such unique opportunities accessible to the affluent investors by identifying lucrative pre-IPO deals, conducting our due diligence, and then negotiating attractive prices for our investors," Kristal.AI's Founder and CEO Asheesh Chanda said.

Globally, venture capital investments in private markets have reached over $280 billion in just the first two quarters of 2021, surpassing the total VC funding raised in all of 2020. This had resulted in increased interest of the accredited investors from India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and UAE to explore the relatively untapped multi-bagger startup models via pre-IPO deals.

"We aim to be the go-to platform for investors looking to access or raise liquidity around investments in unlisted companies, early-stage to pre-IPO," Kristal Private Markets' head Manmohan Mall said.
