Karnataka to expand automated driving test tracks to more RTOs

An automated driving testing track in the Shivamogga Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Karnataka.

The Karnataka transport department has decided to expand automated/computerised driving testing tracks in major Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state for driving licence tests.

Presently, seven RTOs in Karnataka - Jnanabharathi, Electronics City, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Shivamogga, and Hassan, have automated driving test tracks. The transport department has also been utilising the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation's driving test track at Peenya, which spans over 1.4 acres of land.

Additionally, civil work for the automated driving testing tracks has been completed in three other RTOs: Mangaluru, Belagavi, and Raichur, where the installation of electronic sensors is currently in progress. . Further, automated driving testing tracks at RTOs in Bagalkot, Haveri, Chikkodi, Jamkhandi, Athani, Devanahalli, Kolar, Davangere, Gadag, Hospet, Bellari, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Yadgir are currently under tender stages.

The transport department has now decided to set up automated driving testing tracks in 12 RTOs - Bengaluru East (Kasturi Nagar), Yelahanka, Tumakuru, Sirsi, Sakleshpur, KGF, Chintamani, Sagar, Gokak, Ranebennur, Dandeli, and Bhalki.

Karnataka additional commissioner for transport (administration) BP Umashankar told Moneycontrol that automated driving testing tracks would be provided in RTOs wherever land is available. "This project is mainly supported under the road safety funds and is expected to ensure accurate assessment of driving skills, as it eliminates the possibility of malpractices and human interventions. The automated tracks are equipped with sensors and closed-circuit television cameras to monitor various details, such as driving patterns and time taken," he said.

Transport department officials said the increasing number of road accidents in the state necessitated a focus on ensuring quality driving tests. Statistics from the transport department reveal that during 2022-2023, Karnataka reported 40,555 accidents, resulting in 10,937 fatalities and 49,993 injuries. In Bengaluru city alone, there were 4,129 accidents, causing 757 deaths and 3,549 injuries during the same period. There are 2.23 crore driving licence holders in Karnataka, including 1.9 crore male and 28 lakh female licence holders (12% percentage).

It may be recalled that Jnanabharathi RTO (Mallathahalli) was the first in the country to establish an automated driving testing track in 2010. However, the expansion of this system has been slow. In Delhi, all RTOs are now equipped with automated testing tracks. Delhi government had tied-up with Maruti Suzuki India Limited to develop 12 automated driving test tracks.

The testing of driving skills for driving licence applicants is mandated by Rule 15 of the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rules, 1989, which stipulates 24 different parameters.

CAG report exposes shortcomings in the driving testing process

A CAG performance audit on the functioning of Karnataka State Road Safety Authority in 2021 revealed certain shortcomings in the testing process. For instance, there were no prescribed norms regarding the number of applicants that an Inspector of Motor Vehicles (IMV) could test in a day. This resulted in some RTOs conducting tests for more than 100 aspirants in a day, compromising the quality of the assessment, the report said.

“Considering that 24 parameters are stipulated for testing by one IMV, a maximum of 25-30 licenses could be issued in one RTO per day. However, in 4223 RTOs involving 5,344 cases, the number of aspirants who had undergone tests in a day was more than 100”, the report said.

“Since the maximum number of tests that were conducted in a single day in the computerised testing track at Jnanabharathi RTO was only 218 (March 23, 2021), the high number of tests in 29 RTOs (which did not have testing tracks) is a pointer to the inadequate testing on all the parameters which would impact the quality of drivers on the road’, it said.

"The transport department should address these issues by expanding the automated driving testing tracks to more RTOs, which are considered best practices worldwide for conducting skill/ability tests for aspiring drivers. These tracks are scientifically designed to evaluate the applicant's ability to drive a motor vehicle safely and include various measures and cautions for safe driving on the roads", it added.