Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems bags Rs 287.51 crore order to supply missile systems

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 287.51 crore order from the defence ministry for the supply of missile systems.
The company is a joint venture between Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (a wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd) and Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd of Israel.
"The order is expected to be executed over the next 12 months," Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing. The value of the order amounting to Rs 287.51 crore is inclusive of taxes, it added.
Bharat Forge had set up Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary, as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives of the group.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!