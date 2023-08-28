English
    Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems bags Rs 287.51 crore order to supply missile systems

    PTI
    August 28, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
    Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 287.51 crore order from the defence ministry for the supply of missile systems.

    The company is a joint venture between Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (a wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd) and Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd of Israel.

    "The order is expected to be executed over the next 12 months," Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing. The value of the order amounting to Rs 287.51 crore is inclusive of taxes, it added.

    Bharat Forge had set up Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary, as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives of the group.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 28, 2023 03:00 pm

