English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Just In Time: Will the Global Investors Summit help UP break into the big league?

    In most indicators related to industry, UP falls in the same bracket as Rajasthan and West Bengal. Can its aspirations of rubbing shoulders with the Big Four — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu — take wing?

    Jiby Kattakayam
    February 11, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi photographed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow today (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi photographed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow today (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

    The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 has become one of the biggest industry outreach events in recent times. In his second term, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has appeared determined to woo big ticket investment into the state.

    In terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Uttar Pradesh (UP) has trailed far behind the leading industrial destinations of India, managing to attract just 0.6 percent of the inflows. UP’s FDI of $1 billion pales before the $47 billion earned by Maharashtra and $30 billion by Gujarat between October 2019 and September 2022. But CM Adityanath has claimed a breakthrough at the summit, announcing that 18,643 MoUs for investments worth Rs 32.92 lakh crore have been received.

    DPIIT
    Source:DPIIT

    On many indices relating to industry, UP can be bracketed with states like Rajasthan and West Bengal. Rajasthan had attracted $1.8 billion in FDI and Bengal $1.1 billion between October 2019 and September 2022. On other indicators like the number of factories, power consumption by industries, and gross fixed capital formation too, UP is broadly on par with these two states.