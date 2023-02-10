In Pics: Key highlights of UP Global Investors Summit 2023

1/5 Uttar Pradesh has benefitted from the work done on social, physical and digital infra in India, due to which today the society has become socially and financially more inclusive: PM Narendra Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (Photo: UP Investors Summit twitter)

2/5 To make the UPGIS 2023 a success, the ministers of the UP cabinet did road shows in 21 cities of 16 countries. Ambassadors have contributed in carrying forward the campaign as per your (Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji) vision by giving full cooperation: UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: UP Investors Summit)

3/5 "Under the dedicated & industrious leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, UP has proved itself. Today UP takes an 'UP'ward direction to development. Now UP stands for Health, Education, Skill, Infrastructure, Investment & Return on investment," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: UP Investments Summit twitter)

4/5 "Reliance Industries is committed to UP's growth," speaking at UPGIS 2023 in Lucknow, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, reiterated his support towards UP by generating massive employment avenues, with accelerated industrial & social activities. (Photo: UP Investors Summit twitter)