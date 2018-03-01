Jobs knew nothing about insides of a computer five years before Apple: Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak revealed that his partner Steve Jobs knew nothing about insides of a computer five years prior to founding the company.

"I knew Steve Jobs for five years before Apple. He didn't know anything about insides of a computer, he wasn't an engineer but he knew how to look at products. Steve wanted to live a zero money life, he was more of a true hippie," said Wozniak.

Speaking at the ET Global Business Summit on Saturday, the entrepreneur, popularly known as “The Woz” said that he got a job at HP to design their product without any engineering degree. The HP interviewed and hired him on the spot as per a report by The News Minute.

"Growing up, there were no books describing what a computer was. I didn't think there were jobs in computers, I just wanted to know how to make these things," he added.

The Woz praised Jobs and Elon Musk equally and regarded both of them as very good salesmen. "Favourite entrepreneur? Hmm, Elon Musk. He has the vision; He has a large family and he had to build a large car. Tesla. Super charger stations is a great idea," he said.

Wozniak lamented that increasing involvement of technology in our life was bothersome. "Technology is taking away our privacy. Everything I do is accumulated by Google, amazon etc and that's bothersome," he said.

He, however, absolved Apple from this saying, “...but Apple doesn't do that."