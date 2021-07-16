JMC Projects bags new orders worth Rs 1,624 crore

File image

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited on Friday said its subsidiary JMC Projects (India) has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,624 crore.

The work includes a road project in Ghana, South Africa, and a few building projects in India, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) said in a BSE filing.

S. K. Tripathi, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company said: "We are pleased with the new order wins across our Buildings and Infra businesses. The international order marks our foray into Ghana."

He further said the company's current year order inflow has reached a level of Rs 4,659 crore.

JMC Projects (India) Limited, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC companies in India.