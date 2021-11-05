MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

J&K youth wants to move on, clear that their future is with PM Modi-led India: MoS Jitendra Singh

Speaking about the recent attacks on civilians in J&K he said that terrorism in the region is in its last phase and that terrorists are on their way out.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on November 5 said Jammu and Kashmir's youth wants to move on and are clear that their future is with PM Narendra Modi led India.

"The most important thing is that the psyche of the common man, more so the youth, is that now they want to move on. Now, they are very clear that their future is with mainstream India led by PM Narendra Modi. And they do not want to miss the opportunity as they are aspirational youth," the Minister of State for PMO and Personnelsaid in a exclusive interview with News18.

Speaking on Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about him choosing to talk to the youth of J&K instead of Pakistan, Singh said its the "right and pragmatic approach."

"Amit Shah’s statement goes with the policy of reaching out to the common masses in Jammu & Kashmir, and more so the youth. Majority of the population is comprised of the youth. That is the right and pragmatic approach," he said.

Singh, who holds the minister of state (MoS) title for a number of departments including that of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), claimed that "militancy is very much in control" in J&K. Speaking about the recent attacks on civilians in J&K he said that terrorism in the region is in its last phase and that terrorists are on their way out.

Close

Related stories

"Firstly, if you go statistically and compare the figures of the earlier years, particularly those before 2014, there is a sea of change and this is the last phase of militancy and they (terrorists) are on their way out."

The number of killings – both civilians and security personnel – which have happened in last seven years is a very small fraction compared to earlier, he further added.

Calling PM Modi's vision for J&K 'clear' and 'forthright' since 2014, he said: "In 2014, right after his government came to power, the first challenge in the region was the floods that happened in the Kashmir valley and the entire capital city of Srinagar was under water. The PM has been repeatedly visiting J&K since and spent his first Diwali in Kashmir. That time he was with the flood-affected people. This Diwali, he was with soldiers in Jammu & Kashmir. That personal outreach of the PM has been a great asset because he commands huge appeal."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Jammu and Kashmir #Jitendra Singh #PM Narendra Modi
first published: Nov 5, 2021 09:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.