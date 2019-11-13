App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JioTV wins IPTV Innovation Award at World Communication Awards

JioPhone and JioInteract were highly commended under The Social Contribution and Innovation Award categories, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Popular TV and broadcast content app JioTV has been conferred the award for IPTV Innovation at the World Communication Awards 2019, at a ceremony in London. Reliance Jio’s offerings were shortlisted under four categories at the World Communication Awards.

The World Communication Awards recognises excellence amongst global telecom operators and individuals, and a panel of experts select winners in 25 categories.

Reliance Jio’s digital offerings were shortlisted in 4 categories, including Best Operator in an Emerging Market, The Social Contribution Award, The Innovation Award – Operator and IPTV Innovation Award. JioPhone and JioInteract were highly commended under The Social Contribution and Innovation Award categories, respectively.

On JioTV’s win, Judges commented “As telcos around the world scramble to become more than mere providers of dumb pipes- content is becoming critical and core to their offerings. This category witnessed some stiff competition from a number of providers who have upped the ante in their online TV offering. The winning entry (JioTV) showcases comprehensive, wide-ranging, feature-rich and innovative services across the board. A real game-changer for millions of subscribers,”.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 10:52 am

tags #JioTV #reliance jio

