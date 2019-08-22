App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JioFiber launch effect: Airtel may offer free set-top box, LED TVs

The bundle offer will give Airtel customers access to premium OTT content, streaming apps, high-definition TV channels, VR apps and interactive gaming services, along with the high-speed broadband.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel is all set to introduce an Android-based smart set-top box (STB), which is likely to come bundled with a range of new-look tariff packs this September, The Economic Times reports.

With this, the Mittal-led telco aims to cater to its mid-to-top end postpaid mobile users, broadband and direct-to-home (DTH) customers. The company's Android STB will offer a combination of digital entertainment and speedy broadband services, the report added.

In a move to counter JioFiber's recently announced Welcome Offer, Airtel might also club a free HD/LED TV with the STB for super-premium tariff pack customers.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The bundle offer will give Airtel customers access to premium OTT content, streaming apps, high-definition TV channels, VR apps and interactive gaming services, along with the high-speed broadband.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Reliance JioFiber #Sunil Mittal

