JioFiber launch effect: Airtel may offer free set-top box, LED TVs

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel is all set to introduce an Android-based smart set-top box (STB), which is likely to come bundled with a range of new-look tariff packs this September, The Economic Times reports.

With this, the Mittal-led telco aims to cater to its mid-to-top end postpaid mobile users, broadband and direct-to-home (DTH) customers. The company's Android STB will offer a combination of digital entertainment and speedy broadband services, the report added.

In a move to counter JioFiber's recently announced Welcome Offer, Airtel might also club a free HD/LED TV with the STB for super-premium tariff pack customers.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.