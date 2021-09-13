Jet Airways to start domestic operations in Q1 2022

Jet Airways will resume domestic operations in Q1 2022, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium said on September 13.

The airline, which was grounded in April 2019, is set to resume operations after nearly three years. It will restart operations with a New Delhi to Mumbai flight.

Murari Lal Jalan said the airline aims to restart short haul international operations by Q3 or Q4 2022.

"The process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation. The Consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking," the consortium said in a statement.

The plan is to have more than 50 aircraft in three years and over 100 in five years. "The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions," Jalan said.

Representatives of the consortium and the airline's new team, led by Capt. Sudhir Gaur, visited crucial airports in August.

Capt. Sudhir Gaur has been appointed as Accountable Manager, and acting CEO of the carrier.

He said the airline has already hired more than 150 full-time employees on and is looking to onboard another 1,000 employees in FY2021-22 across categories.

The consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan had won the bid for the airline in October 2020.

The Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan had been approved by the NCLT on June 22. The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had given the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) 90 days from June 22 to allot slots to Jet Airways.

